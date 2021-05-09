Our View: Nurses deserve our thanks

Listen to the Heart of Health Care nurse of the year, Kathi Cermak, describe what nursing means to her:

"Taking care of patients is an honor and a privilege," said the registered nurse in the Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System. "If our patients are doing well we rejoice with them, but we also grieve with them with their losses."

Calling patients “like family,” she said, "I've been on journeys with so many patients over the years."

This past year, as many nurses treated virus patients, they became family in an entirely new way. They were the only ones around to see and help patient after patient, sometimes for weeks, as loved ones had to stay apart.

This happened so often -- locally and around the country -- that nurses collectively deserve the recognition the Person of the Year nominator suggested months ago.

Another of today's honored nurses, Rachel Bishop, said it so well:

“There are so many nurses who are deserving of this [recognition],” she said. “Everybody stepped up to the plate. Especially this year. They’ve all done something extraordinary, at some step in their careers.”