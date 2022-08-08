Aleta Johnson: Discuss how dogs are treated

One step forward for the puppy mill discussion: At last the issue of puppy mills in Winona County will be discussed. We hope.

Puppy mills in Winona County have continued on for years, even through petitions, e-mails, phone calls and testimony. All of us who care about dogs have tried to solve the problem of industrial dog breeding facilities and the harm done to puppies. All of our voices were heard at the July 26 County Board of Commissioners meeting. Greg Olson requested the issue of breeding facilities be brought up. Commissioner Marie Kovecsi seconded the motion. Now this can move forward for a vote to place it on the agenda for discussion.

We hope this discussion, when it happens, will include an in depth review of the breeding industry and the welfare of the dogs in these industrial facilities. The harm to the physical and mental health, and well being of these animals is well documented.

The county staff prepared a report on this issue. We hope this report does not merely defend the status quo or defer all animal welfare to the state or federal government, as it has in the past. We hope the county will take the time to understand this industry and the impact on the dogs, puppies, consumers, and communities. We hope the public is allowed to speak, including those who have to pick up the pieces when animals are harmed -or work with consumers, who must care for sickly puppies purchased.

How dogs are treated is a public interest and must be discussed. Learn more and sign the petition at web site www.speakwinonacounty.org.

Find your commissioner on this site. Please let your voice be heard.

Aleta Johnson

Winona