Alexis Hayes: Our Voices to present evening of education in honor of Juneteenth

Please join Our Voices on Friday, June 17 at 5 pm in SLC 120 (Winona State University) for an evening of education in honor of Juneteenth.

Our Voices is a community-based Black youth organization who planned the first Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of enslaved people in the United States .

As youth leaders, Our Voices will facilitate a discussion about institutional racism in schools locally and nationally. We will talk about the environment children of color experience and how to make it a safer community. Come support us and help future generations of children to succeed in Winona. Learn OUR history so the past doesn’t repeat itself.

Also join us at Windom Park on Sunday, June 19 at 4 pm for a community celebration.

Alexis Hayes

Winona

