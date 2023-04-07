While attending the Wilson Township meeting on Monday, March 13, I and most of the attendees were stunned and concerned to hear of the board's proposed plans for a large manure digester project nearby. Many questions were asked and very few concrete answers were given.

The lack of information and transparency regarding this huge project, which would have critical impacts on the township and county infrastructure, citizens, and environment needs to be addressed at the county level. Additionally, the township has issued a conditional use permit for the project prior to the MPCA completing the environmental assessment worksheet. This action would appear to go against Winona County zoning ordinance as appears below.

Because of the concerns of inappropriate township process, lack of transparency and countywide impact of the proposal, I respectfully request that the Winona County Board include this item at their April 11 meeting.

Winona County Zoning Ordinance:

7.2 General Provisions 1. No development project shall be approved prior to review by the Planning Director to determine the necessity for completion of an Environmental Assessment Worksheet or Environmental Impact Statement. Procedures for EAW and EIS are set forth in the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board regulations for the Environmental Review Program authorized by Minnesota Statute 116D.04 and 116D.04S and specified in Minnesota Rules Parts 4410.0200 to 4410.7800. 2. Environmental reviews shall be conducted as early as practical in the processing of a development project.

Amy Cordry

Winona