Anna Gosling: Speak up for dogs and against puppy mills

I am a student. I moved here in 2018 to go to college and love living in Winona.

But there is one thing that I learned about Winona County that disappoints me greatly. This county has multiple puppy mills -- more than any other county in the state. For years the county has granted local permits to these large breeding facilities to mass produce puppies.

There is so much data, including countless stories, about the harm to the dogs and puppies who are confined in these kennels for years and bred over and over again until their bodies wear out -- all so that the puppies can be sold to pet stores nationwide.

It is time for Winona County to do something about this horrible practice — and it looks like action may finally be taken.

At the Winona County Board meeting held August 23, Commissioners Greg Olson, Marie Kovecsi, and Chris Meyer voted to move the discussion of dog breeding facilities forward. They directed the county attorney's office to present options for an interim ordinance (moratorium) and parameters for a study on the dog breeding industry at the September 27 board meeting.

Please attend the September 27 meeting as we all need to be there to make sure that we, as the public, are allowed to join in the discussion. This is not just a land use or staff issue. This goes to our core values: Does Winona County care about the welfare of dogs? What do we value? Are we willing to learn and change?

Learn more at www.speakupwinonacounty.org.

Anna Gosling

Winona