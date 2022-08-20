Anne Joria: Request moratorium on puppy mills

I'm concerned about the physical and psychological welfare of dogs in large-scale breeding facilities, where quality of life can be poor, here in Winona County.

Being held in a cage or pen for years and raised to produce as many puppies as possible can result in severe psychological harm to these animals. Without proper socialization, exercise, veterinary care and love, these dogs may develop lifelong behavior problems. Play matters. Being able to play with a ball, take long walks, or curl up in the sun for a nap all contribute to a well-adjusted, happy dog. The welfare of a dog is not just about food and water.

The County Board will be discussing the issue of large-scale dog breeding facilities in Winona County at the August 23 board meeting. If you're concerned about the number of puppy mills in our county as well as the lack of oversight, let your voice be heard.

Contact the commissioners. Request that a moratorium on new permits be established to allow time to discuss and understand the issue and that discussions include input from animal health experts and the public. Please go to www.speakupwinonacounty.org to learn more.

Anne Joria

Winona