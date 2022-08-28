Arlene Nelson: Aerial chemical spraying: Is it necessary?

As a farmer, I just want to say the fish that died recently in our area wanted to live. An inconclusive report could come.

Chemicals, including farm chemicals, were introduced for acute, short-term measures – not the excesses of today. This type of farming was not designed by farmers themselves. Fungicides, in particular, can be toxic to all aquatic life. Dr. Warren Porter from the University of Wisconsin-Madison explains that testing a single chemical for safety versus multiple chemicals together, including “inert ingredients,” yields far different results. Chemicals cause mineral loss, which is concerning because minerals are the building blocks, regulators, and catalysts of all life on earth.

Aerial chemical spraying offers the least controllable method. Many people have seen the drift well beyond the areas intended. Some have told of the loss of produce; others have felt ill effects from the drifting spray. One out of three is our grim statistic for cancer diagnosis. Have we forgotten the end result for our Vietnam Veterans? No one seems to know what to do. What should we do?

In 2003, some women in a very affluent neighborhood in Wisconsin held the second highest record of breast cancer nationwide. They worked with their neighbors to replace synthetic fertilizers laced with chemicals with products from nature. By 2011, they no longer held that title.

My begging question for some time echoes Gunther Hauck, a longtime beekeeper. “How can we continue to use so many death agents and expect life?” Nature has proven again and again that if we protect the small, all life flourishes. Mainstream agriculture seems to do the opposite: expand the big at the expense of the small. Mankind simply cannot see everything – like when we see the trees in the forest dying, the ants died first, but we missed it.

Arlene Nelson

Altura