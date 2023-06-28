On Sunday evening I was overwhelmed by the remarkable Great River Shakespeare Festival performance of "The Winter’s Tale" by William Shakespeare. The fragility of the human psyche to absorb perceived slight or injury is confounded by the delusional refusal to recognize truth or a lack of evidence. Instead, the self-imposed injury festers and the chaos and devastation that results requires time, an open mind and faith if the one is to recover, heal and hopefully move on. It is a process that requires tremendous courage to amend, an acceptance of wrong thinking and doing and lots of forgiveness.

This story unfolds with such power and elegance. The amazing cast assumed multiple roles with such command that I was awestruck and I was not alone. They inhabited a wonderful bare stage and made it come to riveting life. You simply have to experience it yourself.

I saw the opening performance. It was wonderful and provocative, an ever present and frightful mirror of our human condition. We are still talking about it and I am certain I will see it again. Winona is so honored to have these extraordinary talents. They are absolutely world class. Don’t miss "The Winter’s Tale." You will be blown away by its power juxtaposed to wonderful comedic artistry.

Barbara Beeman

Winona