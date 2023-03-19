The Winona community’s treasure is in its children. The success of future Winona young people, the continued joy we take in having a great place to raise a family and providing each child with an opportunity to challenge him or herself to succeed in their area of interest is at stake. Winona offers so much, but we need to continually invest and enrich these opportunities.

We are modeling for each of them individual and community responsibility for quality of life in Winona. Many of our businesses are international and require skills to be mastered and continually updated. These businesses and Minnesota State College SE want to collaborate with our schools to give students who may not opt for university training to be the craftsmen, artisans and innovators we so badly need locally and throughout the nation.

A committee of energetic and informed people of diverse opinions have come together at the directive of the Winona Area Public Schools School Board to study a variety of options. They have determined the success of this referendum, in both parts, is crucial for the success of the preparation of our young people. We owe them a debt of gratitude for the huge study they have undertaken. Beginning with diverse ideas and aims, their study has brought them to present this opportunity for investment in our schools, our students and our community.

Be an investor in our young people; they are our future and our legacy. Vote yes on both parts early now through April 10 or on Election Day, April 11. Winona students are counting on you.

Barbara Beeman

Winona