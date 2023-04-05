Today an odd thought jumped into my mind as I passed a large flagpole at the hospital. It was this: it has been awhile since that flag flew half-staff.

And then I came home to the news that yet again it will most likely fly low, as yet another school shooting has taken the lives of elementary school children and their school staff. When will enough be enough? My rage against elected officials that refuse to act in the face of gun violence is difficult to manage.

This is not a matter of mental illness, except in the inhumanity of those who claim their freedoms are worth more than my freedom to live. This is not a simple question of First Amendment rights, or Second Amendment rights. It is the matter of those who make the choice to protect what they believe to be their rights while allowing the slaughter of children.

In my anger and despair I can only say vote and vote out all who refuse to act for the greater good. Even as I shed tears for families ripped apart, my determination to act for common-sense gun legislation becomes stronger. Join me and use your voice and vote.

Barbara Birkeland

Winona