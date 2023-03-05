Back in September 2021, Annie Casselman of Winona led a group of protesters against the mask mandates. For this, she was disparaged publicly, especially by Jerome Christenson of the Winona Daily News, who penned a condescending response.

I replied to Christenson that I had in my possession at least a dozen controlled-randomized trials published in reputable refereed journals, along with mounds of other data, indicating the ineffectiveness of masks vis-à-vis the transmission of respiratory illnesses.

The crime of the protesters was that they were following the science and the data, not the "experts" (who were following the politics, not the science).

Last week, Bret Stephens in The New York Times reported on the comprehensive review of mask efficacy by the Cochrane Foundation, a highly respected British organization that reviews healthcare data. Its conclusion from analyzing the 78 controlled-randomized studies: the mask mandates did nothing. “There’s just no evidence that (masks, even N95 masks) make any difference,” said the Oxford epidemiologist and lead author of the paper.

Stephens says it well, “Those skeptics who were furiously mocked as cranks and occasionally censored as ‘misinformers’ for opposing mandates were right. The mainstream experts and pundits who supported mandates were wrong. In a better world, it would behoove the latter group to acknowledge their error, along with its considerable physical, psychological, pedagogical and political costs.”

While that honorable ownership of error likely won’t transpire, one can hope that the citizens of Winona will recognize the value of courageous, alternative voices like Casselman’s, informed by science and data, over the condescending screeds of those who lazily regurgitate government propaganda with a false air of intellectual superiority.

Barry Peratt

Winona