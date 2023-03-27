Each year during Lent, and especially during Holy Week, Christians all over the world reflect on the death and resurrection of Jesus through the Stations of the Cross.

Last year, Winona Christians from churches of various denominations gathered together for a justice-themed Stations of the Cross on Good Friday at Windom Park. As we reflected on the unjust death and suffering of Jesus, we thought about the unjust suffering that still exists in our world today. People suffer in many different ways, and for many different reasons, and each station of Jesus’ suffering was coupled with a current event that has led to suffering.

Good Friday is a good time to think about the lives of our sisters and brothers who are suffering. They might be our neighbors, our friends, or our co-workers. They might have had to leave their country, they might be poor, or they might be abused. There are many reasons.

This Good Friday, April 7, from noon to 1 p.m., we will again gather at Windom Park. It is an opportunity for us to be together with Jesus through His suffering and for us to relate His suffering to the unjust suffering of people today. We invite you to join us.

If the weather is inclement, we’ll gather at the First Congregational Church, at 161 W. Broadway.

Bede Baldry

Winona