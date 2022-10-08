Bill and Jill Schmidt: Vote Denzer for school board

We need to keep Nancy Denzer on our District 861 School Board. She is a voice of reason in a difficult time and has a strong commitment to the Winona community. Nancy understands the educational process and knows how to get things done. She is insightful and draws on a wealth of experience as a guidance counselor/principal
Nancy has lived in Winona County all her life and is committed to our youth.
The education landscape is at critical juncture. Let’s keep her in a position to lead. This is our future, we need her guidance. Vote for Nancy Denzer.
Bill and Jill Schmidt
Winona