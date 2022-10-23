Bill Sires: Supporting Ganrude for sheriff

I am retired from nearly 30 years in law enforcement. I met Ron Ganrude about 27 years ago and we have remained close friends. I had the opportunity to serve as Ron’s chief deputy sheriff for a short time until my family moved out of Winona County. It was the highlight of my work career. The members of the Winona County Sheriff’s Office are some of the best people I have ever had the opportunity to work with. Ron gets much of the credit for this successful staffing due to hiring practices, pre-employment background investigations, training and supervision.

To be a successful sheriff one needs experience at all levels of law enforcement. You must also be experienced with supervising staff, creating and maintaining a budget, staffing and supervising a jail, being knowledgeable on inmates rights, policy, procedure etc. The most important trait of a good sheriff is compassion. Ron has proven himself in all these categories.

It is easy to be a manager in law enforcement. The challenge is in being a leader. Ganrude understands that behind all decisions he makes is a person who is in some way affected by the decision. Ron has to make the decision that is best for the public, the other members of the Sheriff’s Office and for Winona County. Ron weighs all these factors carefully and then takes the action he deems to be the best option. One would certainly want someone with the experience of Ron to make these decisions.

My wife and I have supported Ron and will continue to do so. He is the right person to be sheriff in Winona County.

Bill Sires

Rochester