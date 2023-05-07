Anti-socialists

are

hypocrites

On recent travels, I noticed a sign that said “Capitalism not Socialism.” I have nothing against free enterprise and fettered capitalism.

But, then I would also advise any anti-socialist persons to not be hypocritical — if you are anti-socialism, simply don’t use socialistic services. I define socialism as anything owned and controlled and workers paid by the government. Anti-socialists would have to do without the following:

No Travel: Roads, major airports, airways, air traffic control, sea lane protection, etc. are owned by the govt.

No passports or visas.

No recording ownership titles or contracts.

No enforcement of contracts.

No acceptance of government subsides, loans and grants.

No highway patrol or uniform signage, road numbers and rules.

No use of fire, ambulance or police protection.

No help from National Guard in disasters.

No FEMA help, grants, shelter or loans.

No use of Coast Guard rescue.

No use of VA hospitals (this is truly socialized medicine).

No being buried in veteran cemeteries.

No use of freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and the military services.

No enlisting in the military — it is probably the best example of socialism there is.

No use of public universities and schools.

No use of public airways and communication frequencies allotted.

No voting. Voting is owned and controlled by the government.

No filing to run for office.

There are many more examples.

If you don’t like socialism — no problem — just don’t use socialistic services. Don’t be a hypocrite.

Bob Redig

Winona