A fertilized egg is not a human being. It has potential, just as does a sperm. Nature and or god abort far more zygotes, blastocysts, embryos, and fetuses than any person. The fetus is not a child, baby, or human—only the potential.

These terms are used in media to evoke emotions. The human fetus, until later stages, is difficult to distinguish from other mammals. The fetus may have a heartbeat and react to “pain,” but so does an earthworm, but that makes neither human. As is used to determine death, maybe sophisticated self-conscious brain waves (usually after 24 weeks) could be used to determine the sparking to human life.

To equate the value of any woman or girl’s life to that of a fertilized egg (the size of this period (.) or an embryo is simply, morally and ethically wrong. To condemn the female right to abortion while simultaneously denying means of birth control is particularly insidious. So-called “natural family planning” is artificial and unnatural because it is frustrating nature by space and time when fertility is the highest.

“Human life at conception” is a religious belief that is not scientifically proven or widely accepted. To attempt to impose this religious belief on all citizens is violating their religious freedom.

If a particular religion wishes to protect fertilized eggs, the same protection must also be extended to sperm and eggs as they are alive and have potential rights too. All eggs and sperm should be collected and saved and all females should always be pregnant so that no eggs are wasted. Yes, it gets silly when it gets silly.

Bob Redig

Winona