As we roll into the “dog days” of August this summer, a summer of record-breaking heat of record-breaking duration, it’s clear that our climate is changing radically.

Extreme heat, flash floods, poor air quality, water shortages and drought regularly confront us. The much ballyhooed climate crisis is real. It’s here now.

The only question is: What will you, personally, do about it? Will you choose to act or not?

The bases for inaction are numerous: magical or wishful thinking, a sense of hopelessness (the problem is too big), a belief that it’s not my problem (future generations will fix it), or simply not wanting to change or be inconvenienced. These, and other, rationales are no longer viable, neither are attitudes of complacency and indifference. Earth calls our bluff.

I encourage you to act. And one of the best actions you can take is simple and easy. Please contact President Joe Biden, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Rep. Brad Finstad, and urge them to pass federal legislation that assesses a fee on the carbon content of the fossil fuels we extract and remits those funds to U.S. households as monthly carbon cashback income. Your grandchildren will thank you.

Have questions on how and why this will work? Get answers by visiting www.citizensclimatelobby.org.

I don’t fear living with a law that places a fee on fossil fuels and provides me with monthly carbon cashback income. I fear doing nothing.

Bob Tereba

Winona