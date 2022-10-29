Brian Singer-Towns: Vote Voegeli for County Board

I have known Dwayne Voegeli for many years and cannot think of a person more qualified to represent us on the County Board.

We want our county commissioners to have a deep understanding of the issues facing Winona County and who are also fair, creative, and realistic in responding to these issues. Dwayne brings the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to be this kind of commissioner. His experience as an educator, former board member, and community organizer testify to this.

Dwayne’s integrity, compassion, and willingness to listen to all sides of an issue will serve us well. Check out his website (dwaynevoegelicountyboard.org) for more background on Dwayne and his vision for serving the people of our county.

Brian Singer-Towns

Winona