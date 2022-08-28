Bruno Borsari: Supporting Chris Meyer for re-election

I support Chris Meyer as county commissioner. She has been working hard during her four-year mandate already, to effectively support the needs of Winona County residents (especially during the Covid-19 pandemic).

I appreciated then her commitment to following public health protocols for controlling the spreading of the deadly infection, rather than relying on unscientific ideas that were proposed by some incompetent leaders. Chris operates within this rational framework, and she is rigorous, transparent in fulfilling her responsibilities as a commissioner. She is always available to hear her constituents’ opinions and she listens and responds to dissenting thoughts with distinctive grace and humility.

The latter stems from the recognition that any decision will never be perfect, yet it is the outcome of a rational process that aims at the welfare of a community rather than a few individuals. This combination of traits such as education, dedication to community and values like humility, make (in my opinion) a good leader. I think that Chris Meyer embodies these attributes.

Quality of life for all stands at the top of her goals because she understands that this kind of quality is unattainable without effective approaches that boost environmental sustainability, through stewardship and conservation of natural resources (soil, water, air, energy). Therefore, I applaud her for opposing requests about increasing the cap for animal units in farms of our county, or for expanding silica sand mining operations, and similar extractive ventures. Meyer understands that these are relevant economic activities though; however, she recognizes that these should be highly regulated due to the fragility of the territory we all inhabit here in Winona County.

For these reasons I think Chris Meyer is deserving to be re-elected on November 8.

Bruno Borsari

Winona