Caitlin Nicholson: Chris Meyer deserves support in District 1

I’ve known Chris Meyer for a decade, and one thing I can tell you is that she cares deeply about our community. As an AmeriCorps Member at Winona County I witnessed Chris volunteer hundreds of hours to teach gardening, and then grow and deliver food from the community garden to the food shelves and free meal programs in Winona and Lewiston with her fellow Master Gardeners.

She ran for County Commissioner and serves despite the divisive environment. She cares about access to clean water, healthy food, mental health, and other social services for all residents of the county.

During the pandemic she spent hours recruiting others to be part of the Compassionate Covid Campaign. Asking them to record messages about voluntary actions they took to protect themselves and the community from Covid.

Please vote for Chris Meyer in the District 1 County Commissioner race because she wants the best for all of us.

Caitlin Nicholson

Winona