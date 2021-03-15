Catherine Griffin: Supporting Robin Fitzgerald in West Salem

The West Salem School District mission statement is, "Serve with passion to ignite creativity, innovation, and excellence." I believe Robin Fitzgerald serves our district with passion and I support her candidacy for a second term on our school board.

Robin is a self-described "data geek" and she has been instrumental in using data to inform decisions. She is also an enthusiastic learner and challenges herself and others to grow.

I have appreciated her leadership and dedication in service to West Salem's children, staff, parents, and community. She is the leader our community needs. Please vote for Robin Fitzgerald on April 6.

Catherine Griffin

West Salem

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0