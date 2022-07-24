Chasity Serocki: Frahm or Obieglo for District 2

On his campaign website (https://dwaynevoegelicountyboard.org/), Dwayne Voegeli states that he supports “Term Limits. Max of 8 years in a row.”

Term limits mean that a particular individual has a limit to the total number of terms they can serve in a specific seat. I am not sure how having a gap between terms of service in an elected public office constitutes a “term limit.” It is clear to me, though, why Voegeli has included this as one of his principles: he’d like to have his cake and eat it too.

Limits can curb corruption in our politicians by restricting their ability to hold decadeslong appointments. Limits also allow those who otherwise may not have a strong chance of unseating an entrenched incumbent to run for public office. This brings fresh perspectives and new opportunities to our government. Voegeli claims to support this idea, because it’s popular with people. But the problem is, Voegeli has already served two terms as county commissioner (2003-2010). This explains the caveat he adds to his support of term limits (“Max 8 years in a row”). This allows him to claim he supports limits despite his previous tenure on the board. That’s not how term limits work!

Voegeli’s version of “term limits” could allow one to hold a particular seat for decades, as long as there was a break between terms. This would be ineffective in curbing entrenchment and corruption.

For a very long time, the County Board has been mired in controversy and division. Let’s elect someone with fresh ideas and different perspectives. Please give your vote to Obieglo or Frahm this Aug. 9.

Chasity Serocki

Winona