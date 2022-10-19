 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chasity Serocki: Voting for John Eger for county post

I’m writing in support of John Eger for Winona County auditor-treasurer. I met John at a public event we were both interested in last February. Even though I haven’t known him for very long, I do trust him as someone who follows through when he makes a commitment. He has over 20 years of business experience, a very diverse employment background (including management of several departments) and a well-rounded education.

He has the core skills that this job requires and a vision to bring efficiency and transparency to the auditor-treasurer’s office. I especially appreciate his plans for ensuring election integrity, a topic that is vitally important to all Winona County voters (and one in which his competitor does not adequately address).

I encourage you all to vote for John Eger on Nov. 8.

Chasity Serocki

Winona

