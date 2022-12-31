Cherie Hales: Moving past the East End Rec plan

I was so glad the city council listened and responded to citizens' concerns regarding the loss of the East End Rec and green space.

Maybe it will lead to a better outcome. I'm encouraged that there seems to be consideration of fire and police as separate buildings, which given the smaller footprint might make it easier to find a location. Also that commercial property is being considered, along with the possibility of renovation/expansion.

While understandably, the focus is on public safety, as a member of the Friendship Center it has sometimes seemed that local government has lost sight of Winona's older adults. I'm concerned that the needs of senior citizens are being overlooked again.

There was an earlier plan to expand the current ERC, adding a gym and combining the Rec Center and Friendship Center into a new Community Center. This would take away from outdoor play/green space and would be real loss.

There was discussion about purchasing St. Stan's School. Is this going forward? I had the opportunity to walk through at St. Stan's and found myself thinking what the Friendship Center could do with this wonderful space. There's a gym, offices, classrooms, library, music room and so much more. The two buildings could become a Community Center "campus."

It is said that in planning it's necessary to consider future needs and growth, and this expanded Community Center would provide that, along with maintaining the existing outdoor play/green space that's so important to the neighborhood.

I hope our city council gives this some consideration and continues discussions with the parish.

Cherie Hales

Winona