Christie Ransom: Congress must act to increase energy production

We are all experiencing tighter wallets due to inflation and the rising cost of living. Additionally, we’ve felt the weight of increased energy costs, with no real end in sight. Now, more than ever, we must come together to ask Congress to act for REAL concrete change.

Congress recently passed legislation that boosts clean energy infrastructure, but Congress should also do more to protect competition in the use of refining technologies, as well as revise the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). By reducing bureaucratic burdens and expanding the competitive marketplace, prices can begin to decline. This directly impacts every American by putting more money back into their pockets, something we all desperately need in this economy.

We are hopeful that Congress will act to increase energy production, and thus lower the cost of energy.

Christie Ransom

President & CEO, Winona Chamber of Commerce