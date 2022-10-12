Chuck Kernler, Mary Feathergill: Voegeli deserves our vote

We support Dwayne Voegeli for Winona County Commissioner. His past experience serving as a county commissioner is very valuable.

Dwayne continues to serve the community of Winona in many ways. He has a leadership role in serving our homeless citizens. We worked with him on organizing the Winona Warming Center for the homeless and with the Filling the Gaps Community Conversation Network.

Dwayne has taught social studies for 26 years at the Winona Senior High School and has earned numerous awards for his efforts in public education. He somehow found time to organize the Ultimate Frisbee Intramural League, coach basketball, advises the WSHS Environmental Club and the school newspaper staff, among many other things.

In short, Dwayne has demonstrated his care for our community and his skills to get things done. He deserves our vote.

Chuck Kernler and Mary Feathergill