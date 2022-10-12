Craig Brooks: A better way to vote

The two columns on voting in the Oct. 10th edition gave lots of opinions and facts about rank choice voting. I have been looking into this idea for several years after reading about how it worked in Ireland and doing some research about it. In recent years terrible tribal warfare that has taken control of our candidates' election efforts has motivated me even more to support a change in how we vote.

The major point I want to make is the change in how a Primary Election is done. Final Five primaries mean I vote for my one favorite candidate, regardless of the party label attached to their name. Right now, in most states, in the Primary we are forced to only vote for one political party. That needs to change! Having elected officials who are afraid of (and threatened of) being primaried out of office forces them to represent those officials and to NOT represent us, their local constituents. Then, after the Primary using the Final Five method, the top five get to be on the General Election ballot (again, regardless of the political party even though their party affiliation is still listed on the ballot). At the General Election, we’d be able to Rank our choices and that’s where Rank Choice Voting comes in.