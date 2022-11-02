Craig Zeches: Pay it forward when voting

November 8, the second Tuesday of November. A day set aside by the US Congress for all citizens of the United States of America to fulfill their right and responsibility to vote. This is the day we hire those leaders, by voting, who will run the governments of our country, county, city, school board and judicial systems. Originally set by the first leaders of this great country and documented in the Constitution.

The Bill of Rights, along with the Constitution, clarifies the rights we are entitled to. The main rights consist of “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” Did you notice the word “Life”? It is first because without it the other two are not relevant. We are given life we do not choose it and have no say in its choice. What we are privileged to is the opportunity to live it if someone else elects to allow it.

There are a handful of issues to be concerned about when hiring (voting for) an official to work for you. The most important of these is selecting those who understand, appreciate and value life at all stages. Life begins in the cradle, the womb, and ends in the tomb, the grave. It is not someone else’s choice to end it for us.

If you are reading this opinion then you are one who was privileged to be born. Now is the time to “pay it forward.”. Please join me and many others in voting (hiring) those who respect and honor the importance and sanctity of Life. With your help and responsibility November 8, 2022 will set proper precedent and direction for our state and country.

Thank you for your attention and consideration.

Craig Zeches