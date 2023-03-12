Minnesota has excellent opportunity to help working families and small businesses. Proposed legislation would fund a program that would support paid leave for workers needing a leave from their employment for their own or a family member’s medical needs.

This program is structured like the unemployment insurance program. Everyone pays in a little bit and everyone benefits by not having to worry about financial stress while they are on leave. It will also provide smaller employers with resources necessary to help them provide paid medical leave for their employees helping them compete with larger employers for workers.

It is very likely that many of us will have to take medical leave at some point on our working lives to help with the birth or adoption of a child, or to care for the medical leaves of ourselves or a loved one. This legislation will provide the resources necessary to reduce the financial stresses that often accompany these events making it easier to focus on the issues prompting the leave.

Dale Hadler

Winona