Dan Henderson: Beyond the price of gas

Whether you happen to lean Republican or Democrat, ALL of us have a lot at stake in electing leaders who will uphold our U.S. Constitution. (Even more than the price of gas!) It’s the foundation of our whole legal system, including the amendments that provide for all our cherished freedoms. We can’t talk about our 2nd amendment rights, for example, without the Constitution it is part of. And that all rests on critical assumptions—like a willingness to share power, and allow for its peaceful transfer between administrations.

The Constitution has its own protections built in, such as “due process.” But when we ourselves don’t trust the process enough to let the facts lead where they will, when we start to buy into the belief that our whole system is partisan and essentially untrustworthy, we are sowing the seeds of our own demise! All the crime-fighting, jobs and prosperity promises in the world aren’t going to help us if we elect leaders who, for personal or partisan gain, are willing to forego the Constitution and support an armed assault on our capital.