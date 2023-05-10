On April 26, the House passed H.R. 2811, a bill that “increases the federal debt limit and decreases spending.”

Stipulations in this bill include cutting tax credits for new clean energy projects and alternative fuels, the same ones set by last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. Our district Rep. Brad Finstad was among those voting “Aye.” Putting the national debt above addressing climate change isn’t a tradeoff as many people assume. I’m writing to let Finstad and his colleagues know how climate change will only result in more spending, not less.

Our nation’s farmers felt the effects of climate change in 2022. The droughts from the heat haven’t only stifled crops, but the historically low levels of the Mississippi River last fall stalled the barges that carry 60% of America’s grain. In places with rainfall, the irregular rain patterns have washed away the topsoil from crop fields. Didn’t precipitation used to be steadier, allowing for the ground to absorb more moisture?

And let’s not forget last year’s disasters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that there were 18 major weather events in 2022. Each of those storms cost the nation at least $1 billion, with the total exceeding $165 billion.

Brad Finstad ran on the platform of supporting farmers, and I believe him. However, his support of H.R. 2811 demonstrates shortsightedness. Whatever the final spending bill looks like, I implore Finstad and other legislators not to sacrifice measures to curb emissions. Ignoring the climate crisis will be costlier.

Daniel Botz

Winona