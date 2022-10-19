Darrell Downs: Wilson will represent this district

In 2011, Sen. Jeremy Miller went to St. Paul to bridge the divide between the GOP and the DFL. By 2020, over 18,000 district voters and most Winona City precincts concluded he had failed and chose the DFL alternative. Miller survived in the end by winning over rural voters.

But why did he lose at home? Simply stated, his votes do not match his moderate “purple” rhetoric, and more voters are starting to pay attention.

If Miller voted to bring the parties together, I see no evidence of it. If Miller was the “fixer” that one fawning Republican once called him, I don’t know what he “fixed.” He had a rare opportunity to broker an agreement with the governor and the House DFL to put a $9 billion surplus to work for all Minnesotans. He didn’t take it.

Miller has earned the endorsements of anti-gun control and anti-tax groups and conservative causes, and he has equally earned the non-endorsement of education groups and liberal causes. So where is he "purple?" He praises the disabled community, but what is he doing in legislation to ensure their care?

Twelve years of “purple” hypocrisy is enough. Consider Dan Wilson, he doesn’t have to pretend to represent the rural side of the district because he is from it. He is a farmer who has also worked for the disabled community, and he looks a lot more “purple” than Miller is pretending to be.

Darrell Downs

Winona