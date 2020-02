I enjoyed the play, "Can't Dance" on Jan. 24.

The only drawback is access to the entrance. There should be a drop-off drive through that would turn off Main Street and exit to the alley leaving the Wesley Church parking lot.

If there is sufficient space, several handicap-accessible parking spaces could be created to make up for the new Main Street driveway. It would also allow attendees to arrive without wet feet from the street.

David Forest, Winona

