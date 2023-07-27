Chris Hardie's column brought back memories of when my parents and stepmother passed.

My parents provided a home, mostly built by them, for the three of us boys. My father left school after 8th grade to help his dad on the farm which he was not a fan of.

At 18, he left and was self-taught. He started working in the machinist trade all over the Midwest. In Chicago, he experienced a policeman’s billy club. My father hired concrete, framing and roof done on our home. He and my mother did most of the interior work including building furniture, trim cupboards, etc.

My mother died in 1969. Father remarried. Over the next 37 years, stuff piled up, mostly belonging to my stepmother. She came to our home from Homer.

She’d say we've gotta have this or that. Dad passed in 1991, and she in 2007. I was the estate's P.R. for both. “Mom” no. 2 was a packrat. When allowed by the court, I started to clean out and hold an estate sale.

I sold a large box of women’s cosmetics and a box of broken colored glass. I only had one bag of “true trash.” I had to sell off the contents of my dad’s machine shop, which he ran from 1970 to 1989.

The machines were heavy and had to be disassembled because they were in our basement. One weighed one ton. Finally, during cleanout, I recycled 37 boxes/bags of paper.

David Girod

Winona