David Girod: Concrete action needed now on guns

Will this senseless madness ever end? In the last few weeks a mass shooting in a Buffalo, NY, store. Then another in Uvalde, Texas. These events are all over the news papers and TV.

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut (Democrat) was asked for his response. He directed his frustration at the U. S. Congress: "What are you doing?" The goal in his mind: work in a unified manner to put an end to these shootings.

Sharing one's thoughts (positive) is nice but concrete action is what's needed now. I heard some disturbing facts this week: 213th mass shooting of 2022. I imagine that includes the last two events. The other fact: 27th school shooting of 2022. Then today it came out that the local police stopped other officers who arrived from entering the classroom, where they might have made a difference.

This is against the training all police are to follow - don't wait - GO IN. Finally mental illness is only part of the equation. Easy access to these assault guns is the problem. They have no value. Only use: to Kill people. I propose an outright ban on these guns - NO citizen can buy one. Only used by police and military. Finally it's in poor taste for the NRA to hold a convention so soon after the tragedy. Number of attendees: 80,000.

David Girod

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0