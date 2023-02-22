It started with four UFOs seen flying around the U.S. and Canada. Only one was identified until now. The one from China. I listened to the news today where the other three were determined to be from schools/students and hobbyists. Not a threat to our security! Though some did traverse over sensitive areas.

A headline during the news story said: A $400,000 missile to shoot down a $12.00 balloon? Perhaps people should file a flight plan with the government! If you're a student or a hobbyist!

I obtained from the library an article from Smithsonian Magazine dated Jan. 18 stating "more than 350 UFO sightings added to the U.S. government records." The government describes more than half as balloons, drones, or clutter like plastic bags. Good reason for recycling your bags at the grocery! One hundred seventy-one of the objects could not be "pigeonholed" into being explainable and require further analysis. The U.S. officials tend to down play the possibility of aliens. Who's to say? After all, airline pilots, military personnel and President Carter have witnessed strange craft in the skies.

To me to think that we are the only life form in our universe is ridiculous. I can't imagine such a scenario. Often in this discussion, people say "looking elsewhere for intelligent life." I often think of the case of Area 51 in Nevada. It's a government cover-up. You wouldn't have top secret behavior over a weather balloon. The president should order a complete reveal of the site.

And getting back to search for intelligent life, there must be some out there. More and more each day I'm seeing less and less evidence of intelligent life in this world.

David Girod

Winona