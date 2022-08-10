David Girod: Keep it sealed so Brittney Griner can come home

Today, Americans might have heard good news regarding Brittney Griner basketball player. She's currently in custody in a Russian prison camp. For possession of a small amount of cannabis oil.
The news is that Russian officials are ready to talk. For a prisoner swap. One caveat: talks must be private — no publicity. Thats OK with me. Just so Brittney can come home. What we don't need now is the ever present unnamed government official who speaks on the condition of anonymity but is familiar with the case.
The above mentioned officials should follow the sage advice of 1980s talk show host Morton Downey Jr. who said zip it.
David Girod
Winona