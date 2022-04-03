 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David P. Walters: Looking for witness to auto accident in city

I am reaching out to any witness of an auto accident occurring Monday, March 28, at approximately 8:40 a.m. I was in the left lane approximately one or two miles north of Losey Boulevard on Hwy. 16 traveling north. The vehicle was next to me making a lane change and struck my vehicle.

I was driving a 2019 Ram. I’m not sure of the make or model of the other vehicle. We both stopped and she reported seeing no damage to her vehicle. I didn’t immediately see any on mine either but as I explained we can’t be walking around the center of this busy road to check fully. It was decided we’d exchange information.

I wrote down my insurance company and agent’s name in addition to my name and phone number. She took a picture of her driver's license and said she would send it to me. She told me she was fully covered and admitted responsibility. I made the mistake of not getting more information from her because the text of her license was never received. 

As it turns out I do have damage and would greatly appreciate she either call me or the La Crosse police department since I had no choice but to file a report. Thank you in advance. My phone number is 608-397-4210.

David P. Walters

La Crosse 

