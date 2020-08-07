David Unmacht: Work needed on police accountability

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The League of Minnesota Cities thanks the Legislature and the governor for their work to pass the Police Accountability Act.

This legislation is a good beginning and goes a long way toward addressing law enforcement systemic reform. There is, however, more work to do, and we stand ready to provide additional support and assistance.

As it stands, the Minnesota Public Employment Labor Relations Act arbitration system undermines the ability of elected officials and police chiefs to make lasting departmental disciplinary and termination decisions to protect residents and ensure a responsible public safety environment.

As a result, police officers who are removed from duty for misconduct are often returned to their department and assignments based solely on the opinion of an independent arbitrator.

The League believes that the legislation that was passed did not go far enough because it does not include a new, reduced standard of review in police discipline matters.

A standard of reasonableness would focus the arbitrator’s role on simply determining whether the facts presented show that the employer’s actions were reasonable and consistent with city and departmental policies.