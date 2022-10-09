 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline set for endorsement letters for Nov. 8 election

Endorsement letters for candidates in the Nov. 8 election must be received at the Daily News by the close of day Tuesday, Oct. 25 to be considered for publication.

Letters should be sent to letters@winonadailynews.com and include name and address at the bottom. Shorter letters are preferred, the maximum is 250 words.

