Deadline set for endorsement letters for Nov. 8 election

Endorsement letters for candidates in the Nov. 8 election must be received at the Daily News by the close of day Tuesday, Oct. 25 to be considered for publication.
Letters should be sent to letters@winonadailynews.com and include name and address at the bottom. Shorter letters are preferred, the maximum is 250 words.
In this Series
COLLECTION: This weekend's letters to editor on Daily News Opinion Pages
-
Caitlin Nicholson: Chris Meyer deserves support in District 1
-
Jeanne Nelson: Supporting Denzer, Cunningham for at-large board seats
-
Luke and Brenda Merchlewitz: Denzer a proven leader for schools
- 10 updates