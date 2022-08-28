Dean Nuszloch: Two fish kills, more investigating needed

Concerning the recent fish kill on Rush Creek, a premier trout stream in southeast Minnesota, and the 2015 fish kill on the south branch of the Whitewater River. To me, there seems to be an 800-pound fish in the stream.

There is one main clue that I have not read to date on either fish kill that is mentioned. Granted I am no Sherlock Holmes, but I see a very plausible cause that should be investigated.

It is my understanding (correct me if I am wrong) that the Lewiston Sewer plant discharges its sewage effluent into Rush Creek above the area of the recent fish kill. Also, the St. Charles Sewer plant discharges its sewage effluent into the South Branch of the Whitewater River just upstream of the 2015 fish kill. It also should be noted that the City of Utica also discharges its sewage effluent from its ponds into the South Branch of the Whitewater River.

Could this be the 'Smoking Fish' to this mystery?

Dean Nuszloch

Utica