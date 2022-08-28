 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dean Nuszloch: Two fish kills, more investigating needed

  • 0

Concerning the recent fish kill on Rush Creek, a premier trout stream in southeast Minnesota, and the 2015 fish kill on the south branch of the Whitewater River. To me, there seems to be an 800-pound fish in the stream.

There is one main clue that I have not read to date on either fish kill that is mentioned. Granted I am no Sherlock Holmes, but I see a very plausible cause that should be investigated.

It is my understanding (correct me if I am wrong) that the Lewiston Sewer plant discharges its sewage effluent into Rush Creek above the area of the recent fish kill. Also, the St. Charles Sewer plant discharges its sewage effluent into the South Branch of the Whitewater River just upstream of the 2015 fish kill. It also should be noted that the City of Utica also discharges its sewage effluent from its ponds into the South Branch of the Whitewater River.

People are also reading…

Could this be the 'Smoking Fish' to this mystery?

Dean Nuszloch

Utica

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News