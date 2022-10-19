Dean Nuszloch: Update photos in political ads

Truth in political advertising is getting more and more abnormal.
For the past few weeks, I have been getting lots of political literature from different candidates. The one candidate I am amused by is from my local state representative. It always has a picture of him that must have been taken 30 years ago. It depicts a young and youthful person and not the wise and distinguished senior statesmen that he is today. Since we are of the same age it really amuses me.
All I can say to him is get a current picture and vaunt it!
Dean Nuszloch
Utica