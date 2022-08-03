DeAnne Holm: Supporting Chelsi Wilbright in special election

Mail-in ballots have been used exclusively for our Saratoga Township elections since 2020. All processing is done by the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office.

I am voting for Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang) for County Auditor Treasurer and encourage you to do the same in the August 9 Special Election. Chelsi works as the deputy auditor-treasurer under the current incumbent, Sandra Suchla, who is not seeking reelection.

As we have seen in the January 6 hearings, qualifications and experience are vital for free and fair elections.

DeAnne Holm