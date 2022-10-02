Debbie Sheets: Wilson will take climate change, other issues seriously

Wilson will take climate change, other issues seriously

As a registered nurse and a retired social worker, I am concerned about physical and mental health care for all people—especially how these issues relate to climate change concerns that many voters have. People who don’t work in health care may not understand the amount of medical waste that has been generated, and then multiplied exponentially, since the pandemic began. And the mental health issues I worry about that are related to climate change could be called “climate anxiety.”

To address these, and many other important issues, we must vote for people who will take these issues seriously. Dan Wilson is the candidate we must vote for. As a farmer working the land, Dan Wilson sees the impact of climate change firsthand, so he is committed to championing legislation that addresses these concerns. As a former Catholic Worker staffer, he also understands the barriers people face in accessing health care (physical and mental), and he brings a sensitivity to these issues his opponent has not shown. I encourage everyone to vote for Dan Wilson for the MN State Senate.