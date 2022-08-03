Debi Niebuhr: Remember to vote on August 9

I want to make sure that the citizens of Winona know about the special election on Tuesday, August 9. I urge you to VOTE in this primary as it is a very important one.

In SE Minnesota, we have the opportunity to select our new congressional seat that was vacated by Jim Hagedorn's death. I strongly support Jeff Ettinger for this Congressional seat. He has had a myriad of experience and is committed to workers, students, urban and rural folks of our district. He has clearly demonstrated his work ethic and integrity as CEO of Hormel where he was named Responsible CEO of the Year.