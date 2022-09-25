Debi Niebuhr: Return Dwayne Voegeli to the County Commission

As a community member who has worked with Dwayne Voegeli on several committees over the years, I highly recommend him as a future county commissioner, a position he has previously served in from 2002-10. During this time period he helped to establish our successful treatment court and the Economic Development Authority.

Dwayne has taught high school social studies for 26 years, was voted as teacher of the year in 2009 and has served as advisor to many student clubs.

Dwayne was instrumental in helping to establish the Warming Center for people struggling with homelessness. He has also served tirelessly in the steering committee that has helped refugees from Central America and Afghanistan establish homes in Winona.

I am confident that with Dwayne's involvement in so many varied aspects of citizen's lives that he will continue to work hard for all residents of Winona County. Please check out his website (dwaynevoegelicountyboard.org) for more information about community involvement and future Winona County goals.

Debi Niebuhr, Winona