Despite the rain, sleet, snow and wind, Winonans came out to support Earth Day.

On behalf of the event organizers, Winona Arts Center, Bluff Country Coop, City of Winona and Habitat for Humanity, I want to thank the participating community organizations for taking the time to set up their booths and to educate the public about such important causes going on in our area.

Thank you to Mayor Scott Sherman for the city of Winona proclamation for Earth Day, to the food vendors for providing us with food and beverages throughout the day, and to the Little Warriors DrumLine and Jackson Ramsblad for entertainment. We would like to especially thank Merchants Bank & WNB Financial for their financial support for the event. And special thanks to the WSHS National Honor Roll students and the WSU basketball team for moving the heavy picnic tables for us twice.

They say it takes a village and I sure saw great evidence of perseverance from Winona folks on Saturday despite the weather. Thank you all who braved the weather to make the event and let's continue to work together for the health of our community and planet.

Debi Niebuhr

Winona