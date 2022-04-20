Diane Kennedy: Pick up stray plastics around the city

While walking my dog this spring, I couldn’t help but notice the amount of plastic discarded on boulevards and gutters. There were fast food drink containers, plastic bags and pieces of shredded plastic from a variety of sources. This litter was evident after the city did the wonderful job of the spring street sweeping.

Hoping to keep the plastic from eventually ending up in soil or water (and knowing my trash and recycling containers are never full), I tried to pick up the stray plastics, along with other recyclables.

This started me thinking there has to be likeminded people in Winona. Wouldn’t it be awesome if there was willingness to do the same on each and every city block. And a bonus would be not only helping our environment, but Winona would be even more beautiful than it is now.

Diane Kennedy

Winona

