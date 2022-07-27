Dianne Berndt: Support our local businesses

It is sad to see many American cities that have lost their manufacturing and jobs. There are neighborhoods of empty homes, stores, restaurants and schools. All abandoned because there aren't any buyers for the properties. When businesses are lost it has a domino effect on the community or town.

My parents taught me the importance of supporting local businesses and the people they employ. There will be an election soon for Winona County Commissioner in District One. The Chris Meyer campaign purchased their signs from Run and Win, an internet supplier from South Carolina, according to their financial statement. Ken Fritz bought his signs from a local business.

It may not always be cheaper to do so, but it is the right thing to do to keep jobs in our community. Vote for and elect Ken Fritz for County Commissioner. He supports our local businesses.

Dianne Berndt