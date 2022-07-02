Dick Gallen: Choices for the former president

Somewhere in our past, possibly during those 12 years of democratic, compulsory schooling, we were told that no one is above the law and if you lose in a contest, you should congratulate the winner and move on.

Somehow we elected a president that has been observed trampling on those two principles; however, being a generous nation, we will give him two choices.

Whether he prefers to be treated as his enthusiastic followers had planned for Vice President Pence, or to spend his last days in Colorado's Max.

He is guaranteed to go down in history as the greatest MAGA ever, by personally proving that no one is above the law. https://people.howstuffworks.com/adx-florence.htm.

Dick Gallen

Winona

